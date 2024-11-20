The defense rested its case Tuesday after over a week of presenting witnesses supporting the theory that Nima Momeni was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Bob Lee three times in April 2023.

"We think that our position and our defense is crystal clear," said defense attorney Saam Zangeneh outside the courtroom, per KPIX. "We feel very strongly about how the case is going. I think the jury wanted the information we provided. The prosecution has a lot of holes in their case, and much of it didn't make sense."

Beginning Wednesday, the prosecution will begin its rebuttal, and character witnesses are expected to be called to the stand to attest to Bob Lee's character — and to rebut the notion that he would have taken a knife from the kitchen of Khazar Momeni to attack Nima Momeni.

Momeni took the stand himself and, over several days, presented a fairly bizarre sequence of events after leaving Khazar Momeni's condo in Millennium Tower at 2 am. He claims that Lee, who walked out of the condo with a beer in hand, spilled some beer in his car, and that he pulled over so that Lee could clean it up.

Momeni further claimed that Lee did a whip-it in the car — left behind by Momeni's sister earlier in the day — and that the two did some cocaine. And sometime when they were pulled over underneath the Bay Bridge, Momeni cracked a "bad joke," saying that if it was his last night in town, he'd be with his family as opposed to going to a strip club — which was ostensibly Lee's destination at that hour.

Momeni testified that this set Lee off and that he pulled a paring knife out of his jacket pocket and went to stab him, which Momeni deflected, using his martial arts training, stabbing Lee twice in the chest and once in the hip.

He further claims that he didn't know that Lee was hurt, which is why he did not call the police, and he then drove off, leaving Lee stumbling up the street.

The case will ultimately hing on whether members of the jury believe Momeni's version of events, or whether they believe, as the prosecution has presented, that Momeni was angry about a perceived sexual assault of his sister, and that he took his revenge out on Lee, who had led her into the situation. There is also evidence that he believed Lee had also assaulted his sister — and he told family members that he was planning to file a police report against both Lee and Jeremy Boivin, then man with whom Lee left his sister alone earlier in the day.

Momeni's attorney, speaking to KPIX, alluded to something that he is saving for his closing statement.

"We'll tie it all up in closing because there's going to be some explosions in closing, and we look forward to lighting that fire," Zangeneh said.

This post will be updated with further reports from the courtroom Wednesday.

Previously: Nima Momeni Back on Witness Stand, Answering Questions From Jury