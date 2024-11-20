A pregnant woman was shot twice in the stomach Tuesday at a residence in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, and both she and her baby are expected to survive.

The shooting was first reported at 2:13 pm Tuesday on the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue. As KTVU reports, SFPD officers arrived to find the injured woman, who was taken to the hospital, and the shooting suspect was not present at the home and remains at large.

As KPIX reports, the woman remained conscious and able to walk after the shooting.

A neighbor, AJ Alvarez, tells KTVU, "It happened to be four houses down from where we live. So, that's really devastating to hear about that violent act happening so close to home."

According to the SF Standard, the victim is 28 weeks pregnant, and is in stable condition. A source told the publication that the bullets will be removed after the baby is delivered — and apparently the unborn child was unharmed.

There is no further information about the relationship between the victim and the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”