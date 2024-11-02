A 54-year-old woman's throat was slashed Saturday morning in an apparently random act of violence aboard an Antioch-bound BART train, according to BART police. She was rushed to the hospital, and is in unknown condition.

The assailant, who was captured on surveillance video, is described as being about five-foot and eight inches tall with a braided black ponytail, and was carrying a duffel bag.

The stabbing occurred at the BART station on 24th and Mission around 8:00 a.m, with the suspect fleeing the scene soon after. BART closed the station from 8:40 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. to collect evidence.

This is a developing story that might be updated in the future.

Image: From BART, and is of the suspected assailant