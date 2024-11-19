- Someone pulled a fire alarm at SF City Hall Tuesday at around 3:30 pm, while the Board of Supervisors and SFMTA’s board meetings were in progress. City Hall was emptied out for about 45 minutes, but all of the meetings eventually resumed. [@Jerold_Chinn via Twitter]
- Famed indie rock band Primus, who hail from Contra Costa County's El Sobrante, is holding open auditions to be their new drummer after their previous drummer abruptly quit the band in late October. “We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist,” the band said in an announcement. “Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world.” But Primus is still having their New Year’s Eve performances at the Fox Theatre. [SFGate]
- As the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is still neck-deep in scandals, the county’s supervisors are considering holding a special election to see if they can remove her that way. The measure they’re considering would allow a sheriff to be removed in an election if four of the five county supervisors approve the election, and the board has their eyes on a March 4, 2025 special election for Sheriff Christina Corpus’s removal. [Chronicle]
- Santa Rosa Police, Sonoma County sheriff's deputies, and the DEA raided an alleged Santa Rosa psilocybin magic mushrooms grow, seizing 10,000 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, copious amounts of MDMA and LSD, and a whole lot of guns. [KPIX]
- After some speculation, Salesforce has signed contracts committing to holding the Dreamforce in SF in 2025, 2026, and 2027. [SF Business Times]
- Election irregularities? Multiple election offices around the country report receiving ballots from other states because of US Postal Service snafus. [Bay Area News Group]
