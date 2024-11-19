- A US postal worker was struck and killed by an SUV in Santa Rosa on Monday. The collision happened around 5 pm near Corrigan Street and Northpoint Parkway, and the postal worker has been identified as 33-year-old Irvin Hernandez, of Santa Rosa. [Chronicle]
- A hacker has apparently gained access to sworn statements from a woman who says Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17, and another woman who witnessed it. The statements were part of a civil defamation suit filed by another man in Florida. [New York Times]
- It remains uncertain whether much of the Bay Area will see a major burst of rainfall from this incoming atmospheric river, or whether it will be modest. The so-called European Model has the storm's center shifting slightly south, bringing 1 to 3 inches across the Bay Area in 24 hours, starting Wednesday morning; a second round of heavy rain comes Friday. [Chronicle]
- At the Nima Momeni trial on Monday, the defense called retired SFPD officer Steven Pomatto to the stand to corroborate their self-defense theory, and on cross-examination, he was asked about lying to the SFPD about being a Navy SEAL while trying to get a promotion, and he confirmed he had never qualified in court as a self-defense expert. [KTVU]
- There were two back-to-back shootings in Antioch on Monday, one of which resulted in no injuries, and the second of which left a 27-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, but he was listed in stable condition. [East Bay Times]
- The US Coast Guard over the weekend rescued 16 people in five separate emergencies between the Bay Area and the Monterey coast. [KPIX]
- The SFPD says it has already sent 30 "Dear John" letters to johns soliciting sex on Shotwell Street, but residents say the program puts the onus on them to surveil their street and send in photos of license plates. [Mission Local]
Photo: Sean Boyd