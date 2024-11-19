A female suspect was shot and injured by BART police Monday night and her condition is unknown, and the BART Police Department has so far released just a few details about what happened.

The shooting happened around 9:00 pm Monday at Union City Station. A brief notice on the BART website indicates that the incident happened in the parking lot, and that "one suspect was shot by police and transported to the hospital."

The condition of the injured individual was not available as of Tuesday morning.

An update from BART added the police log, which identifies the suspect as Jasmine Gao, and reports that BART PD pulled Gao over in a traffic stop at 8:57 pm. The log indicates that there were warrants for Gao's arrest, and a possible probation violation, but the reason for the traffic stop is unclear.

No details have been provided about why a shooting took place, or whether the suspect was armed.

KTVU got footage of a large police presence at the Union City Station parking lot Monday night, and they observed "an unoccupied car that appeared to be covered in blood."

The BART notice states, "Per policy, BART’s Office of the Independent Police Auditor has been notified and has responded to the scene for their investigation."

BART PD indicated that, once medically cleared, the suspect, Gao, would be booked into jail in Alameda County for the probation violation or outstanding warrants.

The agency has promised to release more information as it is confirmed.

This is a developing story.

Photo via Citizen app