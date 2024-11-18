- The number of people who died of accidental drug overdoses in San Francisco fell in October to the lowest number since these deaths began being tracked. Only 32 OD-related deaths were recorded last month, which city officials call "remarkable" progress in the street-drug crisis. [Chronicle]
- Incumbent SF school board president Matt Alexander appears to be holding onto his job. With just 250 votes left to count, he holds a 287-vote lead. [Mission Local]
- Rep. Kevin Mullin, Rep. Anna Eshoo, California Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, and Assemblymember Diane Papan have issued a joint statement calling on San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign, amid multiple allegations including an improper workplace romance. [KTVU]
- Pay your fare! Muni fare inspectors are back to issuing fare-evasion tickets at pre-pandemic levels. [Chronicle]
- Vallejo is getting the Bay Area's first “diverging diamond” traffic interchange, which will be only the second in California, near Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. [Chronicle]
- Up in Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort, in South Lake, is opening for the season on Wednesday, while Northstar and Palisades Tahoe in North Lake are slated to open Friday, just as an atmospheric river will be hitting and bringing bountiful amounts of fresh powder. [Chronicle]
- Charles Barkley’s famed basketball postgame show Inside the NBA is moving to ESPN and ABC, but will still be produced by TNT, which lost a bidding war to Amazon. [ABC 7]