A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a four-story apartment building in SoMa, and it's unclear if the building was occupied.

The fire at the four-story, Victorian-style building on Washburn Street (near Natoma) was first reported at 10:49 pm Monday. Smoke from the fire could be seen from many vantage points around the neighborhood, and a Citizen video shows firefighters on the roof of the building during the fire fight.

A second alarm was called around 11 pm, and the San Francisco Fire Department indicated on X that they were searching the building, and no injuries were reported.

Such SFFD postings typically indicate the number of people displaced in a fire, though this one does not.

Video posted by the SFFD shows construction equipment and fencing in front of the building, suggesting it may have been unoccupied and under renovation.