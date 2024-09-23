We're now learning a bit more about what led to the police shooting of an allegedly armed man at Powell Street Station two Fridays ago, and it was actually some proactive policing.

The incident happened on the morning of September 13, and the initial reports were that a possible officer-involved shooting of a man with a gun occurred in or near Powell Station, and that the man was not gravely wounded.

As KRON4 now reports following a virtual town hall that the SFPD held about the incident — part of standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings — it was officers assigned to the Healthy Street Operation Center (HSOC) who initiated things after they observed a suspect with a firearm in his car.

The HSOC is part of the city's homeless outreach efforts, and it is based at Jessie and Sixth streets, helping to address encampments and behavioral issues on the streets of SoMa and the Tenderloin.

The officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Justin Matthew Alderman, and he allegedly fled on foot with the gun.

The SFPD confirms what was in an initial report, which was that Alderman ran into a nearby liquor store, and then ran out and over to the BART station, where he was confronted by police, and where an officer ultimately shot him.

Police also confirm that Alderman was treated at the scene and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The firearm was collected at the scene.

The case remains open, and it's unclear what charges Alderman may face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with 'SFPD.'