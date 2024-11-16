San Francisco firefighters were called to the scene of an encampment fire along a freeway on-ramp at the edge of the Mission District on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:40 pm at a homeless encampment behind a fence along the South Van Ness on-ramp to I-80 and 101.

The SFFD reported on Xitter that forward progress on the fire had been stopped as of 1 pm.

The on-ramp was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon as the fire department continued mopping up the fire and investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the fire did not affect any nearby buildings, however the fire department said that some stored vehicles in the area had been damaged.