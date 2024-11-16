The race for District 11's supervisor position continues to be too close to call, with Chyanne Chen leading with 11,971 votes to Michael Lai's 11,781, according to the latest results from the San Francisco Department of Elections.

Chen's lead was 192 on Friday's vote count and has now shrunk to just 90.

She has experienced a late surge over Lai thanks to votes transferred to her from third-place finisher Ernest “EJ” Jones. In that area, she leads 2,833 to Lai's 1,566.

3,300 ballots are still left outstanding, the vast majority of which are provisional ballots cast in-person on Election Day.

However, very few of these are reportedly from District 11.

“The remaining provisional ballots are nearly all from districts besides D11," San Francisco Elections Director John Arntz told Mission Local on Thursday.