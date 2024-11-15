It's been a spate of knife crimes in San Francisco the past couple of weeks, and now we have a report of a woman who was stabbed in SoMa on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened outside the Chronicle's offices at Fifth and Mission streets, as the Chronicle reports, around 2:25 pm.

Two women got into an altercation in the intersection, and one woman pulled out what witnesses described as a six-inch kitchen knife.

One woman ended up getting stabbed or slashed, possibly on the face, and went into a nearby cafe seeking help. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the assailant walked away up Mission Street.

No arrests have been made.

The incident follows a fatal stabbing on Market Street a few blocks away on Wednesday morning, and a stabbing on a BART train near 24th and Mission Station two weeks ago.