- While the calls continue for San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to step down, amid a whole lot of drama and accusations on all sides, there's been another keey resignation in her department. San Mateo County Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox, who was just promoted to the role in September, resigned on Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- On Thursday, a judge denied bail Thursday for disgraced San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres, who was arrested last week on child molestation charges. [ABC 7]
- Mike Pence is urging Senate Republicans not to confirm RFK Jr. as health secretary because he supports abortion rights, because that's what should disqualify him. [New York Times]
- The Pentagon's new UFO report finds over 700 new cases, 20 of which the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office can not explain. [ABC News]
- Expect a cool fall weekend, with freeze warnings issued for the North Bay valleys on Saturday morning, and possible showers Sunday afternoon. [Chronicle]
- An Alaska Airlines flight from Dulles to LAX lost a tire on takeoff and proceeded to land safely, if pretty roughly, in LA on Thursday night. [ABC 7]
- A Los Angeles-area lesbian has taken her case to the media after she was shunned by all her friends for deciding to vote for Trump. [KTVU]
