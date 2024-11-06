- You didn't miss it: Kamala Harris has not given a concession speech yet. She is slated to speak at 4 pm Eastern/1 pm Pacific at Howard University, her alma mater, where she had a watch party that was meant to become a victory party Tuesday night. [New York Times]
- Republicans have won control of the Senate, and control of the House is still undecided. [Associated Press]
- Stocks are soaring on news of Trump's win, with the Dow Jones up 1,200 points. [KPIX]
- In a great, uncomfortable paradox, Kamala Harris will be the person who will have to oversee the certification of a second Trump election. [Associated Press]
- And, in a great irony, fear for American democracy was a top concern among voters in Pennsylvania. [ABC 7]
- Western intelligence agencies have uncovered a plot by Russian intelligence to plant incendiary devices onboard DHL cargo planes bound for cities in the West, including, likely, US targets. [New York Times]
- Kara Swisher suggests that Truth Social might merge with Xitter and become a meme stock, but even if that doesn't happen, Elon Musk is obviously going to be empowered by this election and will continue to use Xitter as a "propaganda organ." [CNN]
- The Mexican Navy said it had intercepted a "narco sub," a semi-submersible watercraft, off the Pacific Coast and seized 3.6 tons (about 8,000 pounds) of cocaine bound for the US. [KPIX]
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images