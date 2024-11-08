The blame game among Democrats had already begun Tuesday night as election returns began signaling a return to power for the outraged orange egotist. And House Speaker Emerita has already given an interview to the New York Times revealing her feelings.

"Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi says in an interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, co-host of "The Interview" podcast, which is set for release Saturday and was previewed by the paper today. "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."

Many pols took note when Pelosi was slightly slower than President Biden in jumping out to endorse Kamala Harris after Biden's big announcement in July. But, Pelosi quickly got on board with the Democratic establishment, and it took some by surprise that there seemed to be zero in-fighting in the party about who the nominee should be.

But, behind closed doors, obviously there was some. And Pelosi is Monday morning quarterbacking this now, and it's Biden's legacy she's tarnishing.

Pelosi added, "And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in [a primary] and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."

The former speaker punched back at Senator Bernie Sanders, who published a widely shared statement on social media blaming establishment Democrats for abandoning working-class white people and lacking ideas to help them in terms of income inequality and healthcare.

"Bernie Sanders has not won," Pelosi says in the interview. "With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families."

Pelosi also blames a trio of ideological issues that Republicans have clung to in attracting voters. "Guns, God and gays — that’s the way they say it," Pelosi says. “Guns, that’s an issue; gays, that’s an issue, and now they’re making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman’s right to choose."

Pelosi and the party have already been fundraising the last couple of days to help fund ballot counts in key House races that remain close, with the balance of power in the chamber still up for grabs.

An old video went viral Wednesday of Pelosi kicking off a press conference saying, "There is no point in saying good morning because it certainly isn’t," linking this to the reelection of Donald Trump. In fact, the video is two years old, and came from the morning that the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade was announced.

Pelosi only put out this official statement after the election, until this NYT interview. In it, she says, "Millions of Americans are proud of the leadership and campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are inspired by them, thank them and know that they will continue to be magnificent forces for good in our country. We all pray for America’s success under the next Administration. The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy. After every election, we all have a responsibility to come together and find common ground."

Previously: Chronicle Infers That Maybe Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi Aren't All That Cool With Each Other Right Now

Top image: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on during a news conference discussing H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, on Capitol Hill on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bill aims to end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, and reinvest in innovation medical treatment. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)