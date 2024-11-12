- The Chronicle quietly called the District 7 supervisor race for incumbent Myrna Melgar over challenger Matt Boschetto Monday afternoon, but since then, both the Examiner and SFGate have since projected her as the winner too. “It’s official — I’ve been re-elected District 7 Supervisor,” Melgar went so far as to say in a statement to Mission Local. “This victory is not mine alone — it belongs to each and every one of you who believed in our shared vision for a safer, more affordable, and better Westside.” [Mission Local]
- Meanwhile in other results, District 11 candidate Chyanne Chen picked up a mere three votes in Tuesday's updated vote count, and stands just 210 votes ahead of Michael Lai, with barely over 18,000 votes left to count. And in the school board race, sole incumbent Matt Alexander is a mere 336 votes ahead of John Jersin for the fourth and final seat, while seats have already been clinched by Jaime Huling, Parag Gupta, and Supryia Ray. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- The estate of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia has “partnered with” an AI voice company to use Garcia’s voice in its “listening experience” app, so it sounds like Jerry’s kids got paid. An AI recreation of Garcia’s voice will be able to read “audiobooks, e-books, articles, poetry, fan stories, PDFs and more in 32 different languages” within an app from the company ElevenLabs. [Billboard]
- Two Peninsula high schools, Palo Alto High and Gunn High School, were locked down over fake threats, after a similar threat hit Cupertino High School, and two East Bay high schools were swatted in Piedmont and Moraga. [Chronicle]
- Yikes, a man “impaled himself somewhere in the groin area” while trying to climb over a spiked fence at Kansas and 22nd streets, according to the SF Fire Department. [SF Standard]
- Noise Pop announced the first lineup for its 2025 festival (February 20 to March 2), with highlights including Soccer Mommy, American Football, Les Savy Fav, Mercury Rev, and Los Straitjackets. [SFGate]
Image via MyrnaMelgar.com