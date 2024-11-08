- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he was extending the CHP "surge" in Oakland, to aim in fighting crime, through the end of the year. The announcement comes as recalls of Mayor Sheng Thao and DA Pamela Price appear to be passing. [KRON4]
- An arrest has been made in an apparent vehicular homicide in a Fairfield mall parking lot Thursday. A pedestrian was run over multiple times by the same pickup truck Thursday morning, and police arrested a 25-year-old suspect who is "known to officers due to previous mental health calls." [Bay Area News Group]
- A 25-year-old inmate, Darian Hernandez, was found dead in his prison cell in Vacaville Wednesday night, and it is being treated as a homicide. [KTVU]
- While other states like Oregon and Nevada have passed similar measures banning involuntary prison labor, California voters appear to have rejected Prop 6, marking a further move toward the law-and-order right. [Chronicle]
- A school board member in the Sunol Glen School District in the East Bay, Ryan Jergensen, who doesn't care for Pride flags and who was recalled in a special election in July, appears headed for defeat in his attempt to regain his seat on the school board. [East Bay Times]
- Right after the reelection of Donald Trump, Black Americans in nearly a dozen states received racist text messages telling them they have "been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation," and the FBI is investigating. [KTVU / New York Times]