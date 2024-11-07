The latest SF election tallies show that nearly one in five San Franciscans voted for Donald Trump, and by neighborhood, Vis Valley is the Trumpiest of neighborhoods, where nearly one in three voters went for Trump.

If you were to try and guess which neighborhood is San Francisco’s Trumpiest neighborhood of them all, you’d probably guess the Marina or the mansion-lined Billionaire's Row. You would be incorrect. The Marina went 18% for Trump, as did the specific Pacific Heights voter precinct containing Billionaire’s Row.

But SFGate reports that San Francisco’s most Trump-supporting neighborhood was Visitacion Valley in this year's election, where Tuesday’s results currently show Trump having received a substantially larger 34.3% of the vote there. (Those figures only represent 45% of votes cast, and will be updated as the count continues.)

Looking at the current raw, citywide numbers, Trump got 38,503 votes in San Francisco (16.76%), compared to Kamala Harris’s 183,040 votes (79.66%). Trump might have gotten another 2000 or so votes if RFK Jr. were not on the ballot, as Kennedy got 2,346 votes (1.02%).

Compare this to 2020, when Trump got 56,417 SF votes. If we consider that only 45% of the vote has been counted, and current percentages hold, Trump would pick up another 21,000 or so votes. That would leave him (again, theoretically) at 59,679 votes when it’s all said and done, which is a slight but not huge increase in the 2020 SF Trump vote.

And perspective, folks. According to the data from designer Chris Arvin’s free ElectionMapSF project, Trump did not win one single precinct of San Francisco 514 precincts. The green precincts went for Harris, the purple precincts went for Trump. There are no purple precincts.

But ElectionMapSF also lets you break down results by neighborhoods. (The lighter the green, the more that neighborhood voted for Trump.) And that data’s current results show that 34.3% of Vis Valley voters went for Trump, followed by Portola (31.9% for Trump), McLaren Park (30.6% Trump) Chinatown (29.4% Trump) and Outer Mission (28.9% Trump).

In terms of supervisor districts, Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s District 11 was the Trumpiest district, with him receiving 28.8% of the vote there. Safai is being termed out, and Michael Lai and Chyanne Chen are locked in a near-dead heat for that seat at 51%-49%, with lots of votes left to count.

Does this represent a real SF shift toward Trump? Possibly. There was certainly some very Trump-like rhetoric at some of Mark Farrell’s campaign events, so that may have rubbed off. But this is probably just in line with national trends where Trump picked up slightly more Latino and Asian vote, despite the fact that he described those communities with vulgar insults. And that’s the bigger, more important conundrum that Democrats are going to have to assess and figure out for future elections.

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Far right activists wave American and President Donald Trump flags during a freedom of speech rally in front of City Hall on May 03, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of far right activists staged a freedom of speech rally in front of City Hall a day after Facebook permanently banned several alt-right personalities from the social media platform. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)