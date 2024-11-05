- Results are already rolling in for the 2024 Presidential Election, as the polls have closed in many states, but there are a few places to track the results of the SF mayoral election, the Sheng Thao recall election, and other local measures. California polls close at 8 pm, and the SF Department of Elections will probably start posting results just before 9 pm, but you can find a more user-friendly version of the results on the Chronicle’s website, or get great analysis by listening live on KQED. [SF Department of Elections]
- Muni had another big meltdown Tuesday morning, and the Market Street subway wasn’t running at all from about 9:45 until 10:30 am. The clusterfudge was blamed on “a loss of the network (internet),” and arrival times were not being listed again in stations or on apps until about 1:45 pm. [Chronicle]
- A man was run over by a Ford F150 truck in the parking lot of the Emeryville Target store sometime before 9:15 Monday night, and the 63-year-old victim died at the scene. The truck’s owner cooperated with police, as indeed it seems the unidentified victim was working on the truck when it ran over him. [KRON4]
- A police car chase in Petaluma ended by the fellow being chased stripping off his clothes and driving his car into the Petaluma River Tuesday afternoon, and this did not prove an effective method of evading police. He was arrested. [Chronicle]
- After being rammed into by a car in an attempted smash-and-grab last week, the Union Square Dior apparently has installed its own new car-blocking bollards. [Reddit]
- Are we seeing a mini-Nordstrom comeback after they closed their downtown SF store last year? Now the department store is looking to open a small shop in Upper Fillmore. [SF Business Times]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist