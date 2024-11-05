The East Bay’s own Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day endorsed Kamala Harris in Instagram videos posted the night before the election, but also shared a tale that makes it clear why he probably won’t be asked back to perform at Trump hotels or casinos.

Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstong is no stranger to his mouth getting him into trouble, and he seems to not consider this a deterrent. And so the often political Billie Joe spoke out once again in a pair of Instagram videos on Monday night, the night before the presidential election.

And as the Chronicle reports, Armstrong endorsed Kamala Harris, which is hardly surprising. But he also shared a little-known story about performing at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, long before Trump was considered any form of legitimate political candidate.

“There was a tribute going on for Elvis Costello, I think it was 2007 or something like that. Fiona Apple and Death Cab for Cutie [also performed],” Armstong recalls in the first of the two videos. “We also did that at a Trump, like, casino-hotel thing. It was in Atlantic City.”

“I noticed one thing on the stage that there was all these bottles of water that were on the stage, and had Donald Trump’s picture on every single one of the bottles,” he continues. “So I went around to all these water bottles with a Sharpie and I put Hitler mustaches on every single one of them.”

Keep in mind, this was while Trump was still just a "real estate tycoon" who had a popular TV show, and no outward political aspirations.

And as mentioned, Armstrong did also endorse his fellow East Bay native, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I just want to say vote for Harris and Walz,” he says in the video. “I think there’s probably a lot of things that people disagree with, but the one thing that we all do agree on, is Trump has got to go, and we need to turn the page. So everybody, get out and vote, and vote for Harris.”

And as a nice aside, Armstrong also shared a video of his 2007 performance at the Trump Plaza Hotel with Elvis Costello, where the two played “Alison.”

Image: LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day are seen performing on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)