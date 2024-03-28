Bay Area music legends Green Day are putting on a show next week at the historic, and very intimate Fillmore, and tickets are available to the public.

The just-announced, small-scale show on April 2 will feature Green Day, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's son Jakob Danger's band, Ultra Q, opening for them. As the Chronicle reports, the show is being co-hosted by the Recording Academy, with proceeds benefiting the United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and the MusiCares climate fund.

“As world renowned artists and activists, Green Day continues to leverage its major influence and platform to bring awareness to the impact of climate change on the people and the environment,” said Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.

The tickets, priced at $65, will likely disappear fast, and they go on sale tomorrow, March 29, at noon, via LiveNation.

From the flyer below, we note that this is being dubbed a "mini global climate concert,"

Green Day just put out their 14th studio album in January, titled Saviors, and will be touring for that this summer — with a stop scheduled at Oracle Park on September 20.

Pitchfork gave the album a pretty tepid review, saying, "Saviors isn’t a return to form so much as another overcorrection, professional rebels trying to live up to their status as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees." The New York Times was a bit kinder.

Armstrong met bassist Mike Dirnt when they were both 10 years old, living in Contra Costa County and going to Carquinez Middle School. They were later reunited at Pinole Valley High School, and they formed what would become Green Day in 1987, when they were 15, first using the names Blood Rage and Sweet Children. After settling on Green Day in 1989, drummer Tré Cool joined the group in 1990, replacing another drummer — and it was his dad who gave the band their first touring van, converted from an old Bookmobile.

The band was part of an emerging 90s punk scene that centered on the 924 Gilman Street club in Berkeley, which also became a springboard for The Offspring and Rancid.

And it was with Green Day's third studio album in 1994, Dookie, that the band broke big on MTV and mainstream radio. Ten years later, when the three band members were still 32, they saw their next major mainstream crossover with American Idiot, which was adapted into a stage musical that premiered at Berkeley Rep in 2009, and went on to Broadway.