A small plane was able to safely land along a Bay Area freeway Monday morning during rush hour, and no cars were hit and no one was injured.

It had the makings of a disaster Monday when a small, single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a roadway in Cupertino.

The plane made its landing around 7 am on southbound Highway 85 just south of Stevens Creek Boulevard, as the CHP reported on Xitter. The pilot was able to land the 14-foot plane along the shoulder of the freeway — landing head-on into traffic — and avoided clipping any passing cars.

As KTVU reports, via Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the pilot had run out of gas and had to bring down the plane on a roadway.

The two right-hand lanes of southbound 85 were closed after 7 am as emergency crews arrived and as a tow truck came to remove the plane, per KTVU.

According to the FAA, the plane is a single-engine CubCrafters CC11, and had just the pilot onboard.