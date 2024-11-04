BART Police arrested a suspect in Saturday’s 24th Street station stabbing; two SF Walgreens stores suffered smash-and-grabs within an hour of each other; and high winds could prompt some Bay Area PG&E power shut-offs this week.

Gusty winds are expected to kick up starting Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is putting most of the Bay Area under a Red Flag Warning this week. PG&E has started notifying customers of possible power shut-offs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and customers could lose power in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties.

After a 54-year-old woman was stabbed on a BART train Saturday morning as the train was rolling in to 24th Street Mission station, BART Police arrested a suspect Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video caught an image of the 34-year-old suspect Jovany Portades, who was spotted by a station agent and arrested Sunday afternoon at the Fruitvale Station.

The Chronicle has a very interesting data dive that breaks down SF voters not by whether they're progressive or moderate, but by semi-geographic "voting clusters" that tend to vote a certain way. The Chron identifies five "blocks" with certain voting patterns: the Progressive Crescent of the Haight and Bernal Heights, Working-Class Areas of the Tenderloin and Bayview, Asian clusters in the southern and western parts of town, the Upper Crust identified as the Marina, Pac Heights, and around West Portal, and the Urbanist Middle in the Castro and Mission Bay.

Two separate SF Walgreens were hit by smash-and-grab burglaries within an hour and 15 minutes of each other Saturday afternoon; one at Mission and First streets, the other at Market and Ninth streets.

The New York Times’ Heather Knight weighs in with a good analysis of Tuesday's SF Prop K car-free Great Highway vote, which seems the biggest issue of the election to west side residents, has people breaking down in tears, and has even prompted a few malcontents to try to recall the measure’s supporter Supervisor Joel Engardio. [ NY Times ]

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who produced records for everyone from Michael Jackson to Dizzy Gillespie to Frank Sinatra to Snoop Dogg, died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air. He was 91. [SFGate]

