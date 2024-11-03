A 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate covering 8,400 square-feet in San Francisco's Russian Hill just went on sale for $22 million, according to a new listing from real estate firm Sotheby's International.

The estate, built at the Gold Rush's height, was most recently owned by Silicon Valley mogul and pioneer Sanford Robertson, who passed away this past August.

Robertson is known for underwriting companies that would eventually go on to be worth billions, such as Pixar Studios, eBay, E*Trade, AOL, Dell, and Sun Microsystems, among others. He is credited by many as a crucial contributor in building Silicon Valley into a tech-sector powerhouse.

According to the listing, the three-story Victorian home has an attached garden, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and "270-degree panoramic views that capture the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Tamalipas, Angel Island, Alcatraz, Hyde Street Pier, Coit Tower, the Bay Bridge, and the downtown skyline."

Images sourced from listing by Sotheby's International