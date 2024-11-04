The 34-year-old man arrested Sunday for a Saturday incident in which he allegedly slashed the throat of a woman on a BART train in San Francisco has a fairly extensive rap sheet.

Jovany Portades was arrested Sunday afternoon after being spotted by a station agent at the Fruitvale BART Station. Portades's photo had been widely circulated after the Saturday morning attack at 24th and Mission Street Station in SF, in which a 54-year-old woman's throat was slashed.

The attack occurred as the Antioch-bound train was entering the station, and Portades then fled the area on foot. 24th Street Station was briefly closed from 8:40 am to 9:25 am as BART police collected evidence.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, we are learning more about Portades's criminal history.

He was last arrested in January of this year for a robbery in Alameda County, and the case was dismissed in a plea deal in which Portades admitted to violating his parole from a September 2023 robbery case, in which he was convicted.

The Chronicle points to a Vallejo Times-Herald report that Portades was arrested for cocaine possession in 2010, when he was 19. Portades also reportedly has arrests for firing an unregistered firearm at an empty Vallejo school in 2011; and for vehicle theft, burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property in 2014. He was arrested again in Vallejo in 2018 for possession of methamphetamine, evading police, and a parole violation.

Portades also has felony convictions for drug sales, sale of ammunition to a minor, receipt of stolen property, and robbery.

Saturday's incident appears to be the first alleged violent assault on Portades's record.

Anyone with information about Saturday's attack or about the suspect is asked to call the BART Police Investigations tip line at 510-464-7011.

