Zack Minasian, the San Francisco Giants' VP of Scouting since 2022, has been named the new general manager of the team.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey made the announcement Friday, saying, "We are excited for Zack to take on this new role. Zack has brought a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience to the organization in his six years here. He's a savvy, organized and thorough talent evaluator, but beyond that, he's a terrific person our community will be proud of."

Minasian, 41, comes from a baseball family, and his brother Perry is currently General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels. Minasian's father, also named Zack Minasian, served as clubhouse manager for the Texas Rangers from 1988 to 2009 — and the younger Zack worked there as a bat boy, as ABC 7 notes. (Minasian is married to ABC 7 anchor Karina Nova.)

Baseball legend Tommy Lasorda, who passed away in 2021, was Minasian's godfather.

Minasian became the youngest scout in professional baseball when he took on the role for the Milwaukee Brewers at age 27. He was hired to work for the Giants in 2019 by former President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, who was replaced by Posey in September.

"I'm extremely thankful to Buster and to the Giants organization for this incredible opportunity to help lead our baseball operations department in this new role," Minasian said in a statement. "There is so much to appreciate about this organization - an existing nucleus of talent on both the Major League roster and throughout the minor league system, a passionate fan base, an incredible alumni group, and the organization's commitment to the community."

He adds, "I look forward to collaborating alongside Buster, Bob Melvin and the coaching staff, and our entire baseball operations department to begin work of bringing a World Series championship back to San Francisco."

As the Chronicle notes, Minasian will now accompany Posey to next week's general managers' confab in San Antonio, which will be a first for both of them. The meeting, which runs from Monday to Thursday, will lay the groundwork for the MLB's winter meetings in December, when rosters will begin to take shape for next season.

"Ultimately, as a group, our goal is to put the most talented baseball players on the field, whatever position that is," Posey said at a news conference, per the Chronicle. "So that’s what we’re going to be looking for. Who do we have in the system? Who do we have currently on the major league roster that we see as players who’ll mesh together and get us back on track."

