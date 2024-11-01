- A K-9 officer that has worked in several in Bay Area prisons, who is known for being an anomalously strong performer, now has federal prosecutors saying it was all an elaborate ruse. He has now been indicted by a grand jury, facing accusations that he was planting contraband before then pretending to find it, according to a recent grand jury indictment. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Police Department are saying that they have arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer in the Tenderloin. A search warrant on his Oakland home seized more than 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 100 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a machine gun and other loaded firearms, according to official sources.
- Saint West, the oldest son of Ye and Kim Kardashian, has had his social media presence mysteriously disappear after two posts seemingly critical of Kamala Harris. [Bay Area News Group]
- Oprah Winfrey just featured a local Bay Area company on her list of favorite things for their signature hooded poncho towel. [KTVU]
- Healthcare facilities across the Bay Area are reinstating mask mandates on their premises as cold, flu, and COVID-19 season looms on the horizon. [CBS]
- At least several hundred more Silicon Valley tech workers are being laid off from several high-profile companies such as Coursera and Kraken. [Chronicle]