- Oakland's official homicide count currently sits at 71, a 33% drop when headed into November compared to last year, a signal that the city's crime rate is headed back down to pre-pandemic levels. Violent crimes as a whole are down 19% compared to this point last year. [Oaklandside]
- San Francisco's mayoral election has dominated the headlines during this electoral season, but a similarly impactful District Attorney's race has played out quietly in the background. Incumbent Brooke Jenkins says she "[doesn't] take [opponent Ryan Khojasteh] to be a serious contender." [Chronicle]
- J.D. Vance was once an ordinary Silicon Valley executive renting in Bernal Heights. His success was catalyzed via the favor of Paypal founder Peter Thiel, but he lived an otherwise quiet life. [Examiner]
- Ray’s Market & Deli, a sandwich shop on 25th and Folsom, is now up for sale as the owner looks to retire and head off into the sunset. [Mission Local]
- The EPA just awarded S.F. a grant worth $55 million to install a high-speed, zero-emission ferry network. [CBS]
- Up to 13 out of 21 schools in San Jose's Alum Rock Elementary School District could be closed, according to the recommendation of an internal committee tasked with helping the district solve its $20 million budget shortfall. [Spotlight]
- A longtime law enforcement officer who spent over two decades in the DA's office is suing Pamela Price, alleging that Price fired him because she is biased against Asian Americans. [Berkeley Scanner]