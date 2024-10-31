- Speaking of a sudden uptick in San Francisco homicides, the SFPD is now investigating a possible third homicide this week, inside a building near Civic Center. The death is being called "suspicious" for now, and occurred on or around Wednesday, on the 100 block of Seventh Street. [KPIX]
- Testimony on Thursday in the trial of Nima Momeni for the murder of Bob Lee centered on the buccal swab police took from Momeni, and the procedure around it, and a DNA expert testified about the DNA found on the murder weapon. The trial will resume on Monday, November 4. [KTVU]
- Apple appears to be coming out of its iPhone sales slump, or at least it did last quarter. The company reported $46.22 billion in iPhone sales for the July-September period, which is a 6% increase from the same time last year. [KPIX]
- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California just announced grand jury indictments for two alleged Sureños gang members, Eduardo Alvarez, aka "Clumsy," 36, and a man with the last name Amador, aka "Demon," 28, in connection with an October 7, 2023 murder in the Mission District. Alvarez was previously indicted for racketeering a decade ago along with 13 other SF Sureños. [KRON4]
- The American College of Surgeons, which just had its annual conference at the Moscone Center last week, has canceled its scheduled 2029 San Francisco conference, but has not given a reason. [Chronicle]
- Pizzerias around the Bay, particularly those who deliver, were gearing up for a big night tonight, with Halloween typically one of their biggest days for business. [Chronicle]
- A pro-Trump super PAC has launched a Halloween/horror-movie-themed ad trying to scare voters about Kamala Harris's immigration policy. [New York Times]
- According to the CDC, there have now been 90 victims in the McDonald's E.coli outbreak, which has been linked to onions from a Northern California farm that were served on Quarter Pounders. [CNBC]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist