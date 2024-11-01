- This is the first SF mayoral election that will be held during a presidential election year, and it’s expected to increase turnout by about 200,000 votes compared to the last competitive mayoral election. “Lower turnout races can sometimes be more predictable, because you know that the same sets of voters are coming out election year to election year,” political data expert Paul Mitchell told the Chronicle. But with this election, he says, “There’s a lot of unknowns. It’s such a different election.” [Chronicle]
- A San Ramon man came home to find that his car parked on the street had been smashed into by another vehicle, and surveillance video shows the offending vehicle was a US Postal Service truck where the driver pulled a hit-and-run. The mail carrier had left the truck, which started rolling, and was unable to wrest control of the vehicle when it smashed into the man’s Volkswagen Jetta. [KGO]
- The FBI arrested Everett Chad Nelson for allegedly punching a sleeping deaf man completely unprovoked Monday on a flight out of SFO bound for Dulles International Airport. The beating went on for nearly a full minute, and the deaf man suffered several facial lacerations. Nelson faces trial starting December 11. [KTVU]
- Despite a streamlined approval process intended to spur more housing production in SF, developers aren’t really building, largely because of ballooning construction costs. [KGO]
- Meanwhile, the SF Planning Department is in the process of upzoning various neighborhoods to meet housing goals, but some residents are pushing back, and there are concerts of tenant displacement if current housing is destroyed to build taller buildings. [SF Business Times]
- San Francisco celebrated Halloween Thursday night with trick-or-treating, the roving dance party Dance-O-Ween, and the boozy ‘entertainment zone’ party Nightmare on Front Street. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist