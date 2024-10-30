- Khazar Momeni, sister of accused Bob Lee killer Nima Momeni, is expected back for a fifth day on the witness stand today. The trial is resuming Wednesday morning after a break that started Thursday due to striking court clerks. [NBC Bay Area]
- ABC 7's Dan Noyes has done an extended investigative piece about the case of the coyotes in Golden Gate Park's Botanical Garden who where euthanized (shot) after a biting incident involving a five-year-old girl in June. It turns out the government sniper used to killed the animals also killed a four-month-old female pup in addition to the one-year-old male who did the biting — who was likely just protecting a den where there were pups. [ABC 7]
- Hundreds of striking hotel workers in San Francisco are planning to march through downtown Wednesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 22-year-old man, Ganesh Singh, was arrested Monday night in a suspected DUI crash west of Napa, in the area of Old Sonoma and Congress Valley roads, and both Singh and another driver suffered minor injuries. [KRON4]
- A new Union Square safety plan, to prevent smash-and-grab burglaries involving ramming cars, in particular, involves more big heavy planters to be installed on sidewalks. [NBC Bay Area]
- Arnold Schwarzenegger just became the latest prominent Republican to endorse Kamala Harris. [Newsweek]
- A week before the election, on Tuesday, federal agency transition members met with both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns, to discuss transition plans. [ABC News]
