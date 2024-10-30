A toddler was killed Monday in a tragic accident in the parking lot of a residential complex in Fremont.

The incident happened Monday morning around 11:45 am at the Ardenwood Forest Rental Condominiums complex, in the area of Dunsmuir Common and Colleen Terrace. As the Fremont Police Department explains in a release, officers responded after multiple 911 calls came in about a pedestrian crash involving a child.

Police officers arrived and found the injured child, and attempted medical care, however the child succumbed to their injuries.

According to an initial investigation by the Fremont Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit, an adult driver was pulling out of a parking stall when the child unexpectedly ran in front of the vehicle.

The child was struck by the front left side of the car, and the driver stopped immediately. The driver remained on the scene and fully cooperated with police. Drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor, police say.

This was Fremont's 11th fatal pedestrian collision of 2024.

Two weeks ago, a driver died in a solo crash in Fremont when their Tesla slammed into a building at high speed.

"As we mourn this tragic incident with our community, please respect the family's privacy during this incredibly difficult time," the police department says. "We would also like to remind drivers to always stay vigilant — on the road, in a driveway, or a parking lot. Always scan for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and anything in motion around you."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information is asked to get in touch with Fremont Police Traffic Unit by calling Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6760.