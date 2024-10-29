- Winter storm season might unofficially begin as early as Wednesday, as rainfall in SF is expected sometime between tomorrow and Saturday. But more significantly, high elevations in the Sierra Nevadas could see 1.5 to 2 feet of snow over the remainder of the week. [SFGate]
- SF Recology customers have a small rebate coming for being overcharged, because the company made a $24 million accounting error. This has nothing to do with the Mohammed Nuru scandal, it’s just a normal accounting mistake, and the rebate checks will average about $18. [Mission Local]
- Yet more craziness with the Bay.org and Aquarium by the Bay scandal, as the employee accused of secretly selling shark blood to Disney has countersued the ousted CEO, saying he was part of the Disney deal. Former aquarium biologist Meghan Holst has sued former Bay.org CEO George Jacob for defamation because of charges of secret shark blood sales to Disney that he made in his own lawsuit, and Holst says Jacob knew about the Disney deal all along. [Chronicle]
- The high-speed rail project to extend Caltrain to Salesforce Transit Center got another $25 million grant from the federal Department of Transportation, though that’s a drop in the bucket in the project’s overall $8.25 billion budget. [SF Examiner]
- George W. Bush presidency-era party girl daughter Barbara Bush, now 42 years old, has been door-knocking for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. [NY Times]
- Popular 1970s and 80s Hollywood actor Teri Garr, star of comedies Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Mr. Mom, has died after a long fight with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. [CNN]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist