A woman who was the victim of an unprovoked attack five blocks from Lake Merritt in the wee hours Saturday morning says the attackers did not even take anything from her, though left her concussed and brutalized, and she adds that multiple bystanders simply ignored the incident.

A Los Angeles transplant living in Oakland was celebrating the Dodgers’ Game One win over the Yankees around 1 am early Saturday morning in downtown Oakland, not far from Lake Merritt. But her good vibes did not last, and she’s now considering leaving the Bay Area, as KTVU reports the woman was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack 17th and Franklin streets. She tells KTVU the group of attackers did not even attempt to steal anything from her, and simply beat her senseless for unknown reasons.

Note: The video below has images of some pretty gruesome injuries.

The woman who gave the name Amanda Raye, concealing her full name for safety reasons, had just left a downtown Oakland bar and grabbed some take-out. "The next thing I know, someone is hitting me upside the head and a bunch of people are kicking me and beating me,” she told KTVU.

"The doctors told me that I had 11 lacerations in the back of my head, and a level 2 concussion and they identified multiple bruises," Raye continued. Pointing to her chest, she noted, "Right across here, I have a foot chest mark from someone stomping on my chest."

Raye could not estimate the exact number of attackers in the group, but guessed they were all between the ages of 17 and 20 years old.

"They made zero effort to steal anything from me, they did nothing to take anything from me, it was just legitimate hate," she added. “They kept reiterating, ‘die fat bitch, stupid fat bitch,’ as they had their cell phones recording over me, as they kicked me in the face and in the ribs.”

Oddly, Raye points out that one of her attackers tried to help retrieve her phone, which the group of them had just smashed. She says that another attacker apparently got second thoughts at one point, and pleaded with the others to stop beating her.

Even when the attack was over, Raye’s indignities continued.

"I ran out into the middle of the street begging for anyone to stop and help me, and cars were speeding past me, honking at me," she told KTVU. "It took a while and a young couple stopped to help me."

While Raye has made a police report, KTVU says that Oakland Police “told her that her case is 15th in the investigation queue, and unfortunately, this kind of violence is very common in the city.”

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View