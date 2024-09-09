While the big sideshow that shut down the Bay Bridge at 3:30 am Sunday morning is all over the news, we’re also learning that there were four shootings with three fatalities in Oakland early Saturday night, plus reports that another TV camera crew was robbed.

We reported earlier that a 100-vehicle sideshow shut down the Bay Bridge at roughly 3:30 am Sunday morning, while additional late-night sideshows broke out in San Pablo, Richmond, and Oakland’s Hegenberger Road. And it may be completely unrelated to the sideshows, but it’s even more troubling that KTVU reports there were four people shot in the span of four hours in Oakland between 4:30 and 8:30 pm earlier on Saturday evening. There are also reports that a KGO news team was robbed at gunpoint at 5:30 pm Saturday.

Saturday night was a busy night for Oakland police. It started early with deadly shooting and ended with the Bay Bridge shut down by sideshow spectators. https://t.co/z8oCzEdETc — KTVU (@KTVU) September 9, 2024

As Bay City News explains, there were four shooting victims in two separate shootings, and only one of the victims survived. The first and most deadly shooting was reported at 4:30 pm Saturday afternoon on the 600 block of 23rd Street, just north of Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood. Officers responded to the report of a shooting there and found two victims with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person checked themselves into a hospital shortly afterward with a gunshot wound, and Oakland PD investigators believe that victim was also shot at the scene of the same 23rd Street shooting. That person was described as being in stable condition as of Sunday night.

The second shooting was shortly after 8 pm on the 10500 block of E Street, in the North Stonehurst neighborhood not far from San Leandro. That victim was also pronounced dead at the scene. None of the victim’s names in any of these shooting incidents has been released yet.

Meanwhile, the Chronicle is reporting that a KGO news camera crew was robbed of their equipment at 5:30 pm Saturday on the 4400 block of Market Street, near the Temescal District. A group of suspects reportedly swarmed the TV crew brandishing guns, stole the camera equipment, and ran off. This information comes from a press release from the Oakland Police Officers Association union, and not from the Oakland Police Department itself. But the department did acknowledge it was investigating a report of a robbery that occurred at that same time and place.

TV news crews have been frequent targets of armed robberies, particularly in the East Bay, over the last decade, as it's believed there are fences interested in reselling their expensive camera equipment.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821, or their tip line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone who has photos or videos related to these incidents is asked to send them to [email protected].

Related: Oakland Quadruple Shooting Leaves Two Dead [SFist]

Image: Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. (Getty Images)