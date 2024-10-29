The young daughter of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has passed away suddenly, just shy of her second birthday, and Ward memorialized her on social media Tuesday morning.

Amani Joy Ward was born five weeks premature, with a heart defect and Down syndrome on November 17, 2022, and underwent open-heart surgery in April 2023. It was not clear what the ultimate cause of death was, or whether the family had been prepared for such a prognosis.

"We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning," Ward posted to Instagram. "She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear."

As the Chronicle notes, the young Amani Joy was with her mom, Ward's girlfriend Monique Cook, at the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Ward's post continued, "She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl."

The 49ers issued a statement of condolence, saying, "The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Ward, 28, had spoken previously with the media about his love for his young daughter, and told the Chronicle earlier this year that he had only recently, around her first birthday, felt like he connected with her. And he attributed his daughter's smile, and their new connection, with an improvement on the football field late in the last season.

"It was a huge change in his mood," Wood told the paper at the time. "His confidence changed. He was a lot happier. He comes in every day and she lights up. She’s smiling. She hears his voice and she will literally look around like, 'Where is this man?'"

And Ward said at the time, of his daughter, "She made me not stubborn. I just loved her and it kind of changed me."