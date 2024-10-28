- Protesters gathered outside a family-friendly pumpkin-carving event hosted by state Senator Scott Wiener Saturday in Noe Valley, shouting things about the war in Gaza. The protest was organized by the provocative group Gay Shame, and Wiener called it "gross" given that it was targeting event for kids. [Chronicle]
- Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday that featured warm-up comics who made offensive jokes about Puerto Rico, Jews, and plenty more. [CBS News]
- Los Angeles' Inside Safe program, which launched in December 2022, has moved over 3,200 homeless people off the streets and into hotel rooms, but only about a quarter of them have then moved on to permanent housing. [CalMatters]
- A girl who went missing Sunday night in San Leandro, 12-year-old E'Mari Hay, has prompted an Ebony Alert. [KPIX]
- A probation search of a man's residence in Union City last week uncovered evidence of a clandestine drug lab. [KRON4]
- Fans packed the Chase Center Sunday for the Warriors' first home game of the season, which they lost to the LA Clippers, 112-104. [KPIX]
- Brock Purdy helped the 49ers come back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday 30-24. [Associated Press]
