Here comes the rain again, about to fall on our heads like a new emotion.

At least, that's according to the National Weather Service's latest weekly forecast.

NWS is predicting a significant chance of rainfall this week for the entire Bay Area, which would mark the region's first meaningful amount of precipitation since May.

A 40% chance of showers is being forecast for today, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 22 miles per hour, followed by sunny weather on Tuesday.

Wednesday night has the highest probability of rain this week, which sits at about 80%, with smaller chances of rain remaining on the table until Saturday night.

Highs are expected to be in the mid- to high-50s throughout the week across the Bay Area, with lows expected to be in the 40s in most areas.

Rain was initially also forecasted for Sunday, but was delayed by the presence of former Tropical Storm Kristy's final lingering remnants, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's newsroom meteorologist, Greg Porter.

"Kristy’s remnants slowed the forward progress of a cold front that was expected to sweep through the region Sunday morning. The cold front was already moisture-starved, as its parent storm was far to the north," Porter wrote. "Kristy’s leftover energy only drained more moisture from the system."

Image: National Weather Service via X