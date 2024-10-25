- California Highway Patrol seized 16 vehicles in the last week from around the Bay Area after identifying them as being involved in a late-night sideshow on the Bay Bridge last month. The vehicles were identified using surveillance systems on the bridge, and seizure orders were approved by an SF judge. [Chronicle]
- The dead person found in a near mummified state on a toilet in a home in Union City two months ago has been identified. Police say it was the body of 70-year-old Darryl Emerson, who had been living in the house with his 95-year-old mother, but no explanation has been given about the mentally ill man whom police found alive in the house. [KTVU]
- Now East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell is threatening Alameda County DA Pamela Price with a defamation lawsuit, saying that Price defamed him after he endorsed the recall effort against her. Price suggested that Swalwell had something to "hide" from his time working with the DA's office from 2006 to 2012. [East Bay Times]
- The SF DA's office reportedly lost out on millions of dollars in funding for a restorative justice program, started under Chesa Boudin, from Michael Moritz's Crankstart Foundation, because under Brooke Jenkins all restorative justice referrals for adults have stopped. [Mission Local]
- SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai's mayoral campaign office on the 2600 block of Mission Street was vandalized Thursday morning. [KRON4]
- A postal carrier was robbed of a bunch of mail in South Berkeley a couple of weeks ago, and the thief apparently made off with a bunch of ballots that were being delivered to residents, who now report they never received theirs. [Berkeleyside]
- The US Forest Service this week called on its staff to end all prescribed burning "for the forseeable future" in California, in order to preserve resources to fight actual wildfires. [KQED]