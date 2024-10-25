A pedestrian was struck and died from their injuries Friday morning after a collision on Geary Boulevard near Divisadero in San Francisco.

The collision happened around 7:01 am, as Bay City News reports, and the pedestrian who was struck was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

A photo from the scene posted by KRON4 shows a Toyota RAV4 with a damaged headlight, and two Waymo vehicles in the vicinity, which may not have been involved. The area of the accident in the photo appears to be up the block from the intersection with Divisadero, on Geary closer to Broderick Street.

Around this same time, the Citizen app has a report of a 911 call about a collision involving a motorcycle in this same vicinity, at Geary Boulevard and Broderick Street. That report is unconfirmed.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

This was the second pedestrian crash in less than a week in San Francisco, and the 21st fatal pedestrian colision in the city so far this year. A man was struck and killed by a dump truck in Parnassus Heights on Tuesday, and he was identified Thursday as 70-year-old Jose Chow of San Francisco.

This story has been updated to show that the pedestrian has died.