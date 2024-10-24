- That new Casa Guadalupe grocery store coming to the former Walgreens at Mission and Cesar Chavez streets will have its Grand Opening this Saturday, October 26. The new Casa Guadalupe at 3300 Cesar Chavez Street will open at 11 am Saturday, and is promising “tacos, live music, and cultural performances” for the occasion. [Bernalwood via Facebook]
- The pedestrian killed in Tuesday’s dump truck collision in Parnassus Heights has been identified. The man killed was 70-year-old Jose Chow of San Francisco, and he marks the 20th pedestrian killed in an SF car crash this year, surpassing the 18 such pedestrian deaths in the entirety of 2023. [KPIX]
- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has recommended resentencing for Menendez brothers for the 1989 killing of their parents. The two have been in jail for 34 years, and while the resentencing would have to be approved by a judge and the state parole board, the brothers could be released immediately upon those approvals. [Associated Press]
- The Chronicle has endorsed recall of Alameda County DA Pamela Price, saying she “failed to competently perform some of the most basic aspects of her job while casting blame elsewhere.” [Chronicle]
- A 35-year-old man was arrested for three separate San Francisco burglaries, dating back to March of this year. [KRON4]
- The South Bay’s Morgan Hill Police Department thinks it can stop sideshow drivers in the act with AI, using a tool that they say can detect the sounds of screeching tires. [NBC Bay Area]
