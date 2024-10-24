- The idea of expanding rent control in San Francisco remains a divisive one among city residents. While 41% of voters age 18 to 29 strongly support expanding rent control, the numbers go down with older demographics, with around 40% strongly opposed over the age of 30. [Chronicle]
- It's happening: Beyoncé is expected to appear at rally in Houston with Kamala Harris on Friday. Rumors about Beyoncé joining the campaign effort have swirled since the Democratic National Convention, and now the singer is expected to appear along with another Texas music legend, Willie Nelson. [Variety]
- Those new anti-sex-work barriers have gone up on Shotwell Street in the Mission — which street will they move over to now? [Mission Local]
- Teachers in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave, in the school district that includes Atherton and Menlo Park, are striking for better compensation. [KTVU]
- Under a proposed plan, Bay Bridge tolls could go up to $11.50 by 2030. [KTVU]
- U: Dessert Story on 16th Street in the Castro was ordered to temporarily close Wednesday by the health department due to a rodent and cockroach infestation. [KRON4]
- The oldest person in the US, Elizabeth Francis, died Tuesday in Houston at the age of 115. [ABC 7]