- SF Animal Care & Control rescued a barn owl over the weekend that had gotten caught in a kite line at Baker Beach. The owl was rescued from a tree and the line untangled, and the bird, which had an injured leg, is now recovering at South Bay Wildlife Center in San Jose. [Xitter / Chronicle]
- Berkeley teens aged 16 and 17 are eligible to vote this November in the city's school board election, and around 1,500 have registered so far. Teens that Berkeleyside spoke to said voting for school board is "not exactly wow" but "still cool." [Berkeleyside]
- Perhaps not surprisingly, former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley has come out supporting the recall of her successor, Pamela Price. [ABC 7]
- A 13-year-old Hayward girl is credited with spotting a fast-moving fire Sunday morning and calling for help, likely saving many people in a 235-unit apartment complex from danger. [KTVU]
- Polling on the Great Highway closure proposition (Prop K) is basically a dead heat between "yes" and "no" votes. [Chronicle]
- Straus Family Creamery in Rohnert Park has seen a surge in milk sales ever since a San Francisco TikTok-er began popularizing their old-fashioned-style cream-top milk, which was once the only way milk came. [ABC 7]
- American Airlines is testing a new system in which "gate lice," or people who try to board before their group is called, will get an embarassing "ding" when they scan their boarding pass, and will be sent back to wait. [Chronicle]
Photo via SF Animal Care & Control