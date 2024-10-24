A teenager is accused of assaulting and dragging an assistant principal by the hair at California High School in San Ramon after she approached the teen and another student outside of a homecoming dance.

The incident happened Saturday night in the parking lot outside California High School, and as ABC 7 reports, the suspect is a 16-year-old who was visiting the dance, and is actually a student at a different high school.

The assistant principal went out to the parking lot around 8:45 pm and approached two students to tell them that leaving the dance early was not permitted. As the Chronicle reports, the confrontation quickly escalated into an assault, with a 16-year-old boy attacking the woman and dragging her across the parking lot by her hair.

According to San Ramon police, the suspect then fled the area with the second juvenile, and was later located at his home and arrested.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of felony assault and kidnapping.

The assistant principal was reportedly treated for injuries at a local hospital and released.

"It's alarming to see that our students would respond to authority figures in that way," says parent Kristine Arneson, speaking to ABC7. Arneson has children who are in the San Ramon Unified School District.

The district put out a statement clarifying that the teen suspect does not attend California High School, but he is a student at another high school in the district.

"We want to be clear that, in no uncertain terms, this conduct will not be tolerated at Cal High or at any school in SRVUSD," the district statement says. "We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our students, as well as all of our staff."

The statement continued, "SRVUSD will also conduct a comprehensive investigation and will pursue all disciplinary consequences to the fullest extent permissible by law... Unsafe conduct will not be tolerated at Cal High or at any school in SRVUSD."