An arcade complex that's kind of like a Japanese version of Dave & Busters, with a lot of claw machines, is getting set to open in November at Stonestown Galleria.

We first learned over a year ago that arcade chain Round1 was opening a Stonestown location, bringing with it a bowling alley, arcade, billiards, karaoke, rentable party rooms, a snack bar and a cocktail bar. And now, as KRON4 reports, the opening is imminent, and will happen "sometime in November."

Round1 is moving into the lower level of the former Nordstrom at Stonestown Galleria, next door to Target.

Following a buildout that was originally estimated to cost $4.5 million, Round1's SF location will become the chain's fourth Bay Area location. The chain, founded in Japan in 1980, first expanded to the US in 2010 with a location in California's City of Industry.

While claw machines may or may not take up a signicant amount of floor space at this location, Round1 is known for locations that have lots and lots of claw machines, with prizes of all kinds inside.

Round1 joins a bevy of Asian retail and food businesses that have come to the mall in the last few years, making it a niche destination for consumers and foodies, as well as local teens. As the Chronicle reported last November, the shift has helped fuel a "mini-boom" at the mall, and reflects, in part, the significant Asian American population in the nearby Sunset District — estimated at around 50%.

Also coming to the mall after several food recent food closures: Supreme Dumplings; a second location of Le Soleil, the Chinese-French restaurant on Clement; and Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, a Japanese chain restaurant opening its first US location here.

The latter replaces Gram Cafe, the Instagram-famous souffle pancake destination that closed earlier this year.

We'll update you if a more firm opening date for Round1 is announced.

