Bowling, karaoke and arcade chain Round1, which is basically the Japanese version of Dave & Buster's, is taking over a space formerly occupied by Nordstrom at the Stonestown Galleria.

A representative for Brookfield Properties, which owns the Stonestown mall, has confirmed to the SF Business Times that Round One Entertainment has signed a lease for the "the lower level of the Target (former Nordstrom) anchor building."

"We look forward to welcoming them to our shopping center. It will be a fantastic addition," says Brookfield rep Lindsay Kahn.

Round1 USA's website has also confirmed the move, adding a "coming soon" location at the San Francisco mall.

A filing with the San Francisco Planning Department indicates that the arcade chain plans to fill the space with a "bowling [alley], redemption arcade, billiards, party rooms, a snack bar and bar, and other support areas."

Other Round1 locations in Concord, Hayward, and San Jose also offer karaoke, ping pong, and darts. And if I had to wager, it seems like they make the real money on the sea of crane games with plushy toys inside that you see below.

Photo via Round1USA

Photo via Round1USA

The Round1 snack bar menu appears to offer beer and wine, along with pizza, burgers, chicken tenders, and other fried stuff.

Round1 dates back to 1980 in Japan, and its first US expansion began in 2010, with a location in City of Industry, California. The company now has 50 location nationwide mostly located at malls, with at least five in the works including the San Francisco location.

This could be an indicator of the types of businesses likely to fill other empty spaces in San Francisco's downtown core — like the recently shuttered Nordstrom store there. Mall owners have consistently talked in recent years about replacing retail spaces with large-scale entertainment venues like Round1 — and we know that one of the prospective tenants at the new IKEA mall downtown is an upscale, adult mini-golf chain called The Puttery, which also offers food and booze.

Mayor Breed's talk about replacing the Westfield mall with a soccer stadium notwithstanding, we could easily see that former Nordstrom space get chopped up the way the Stonestown one was — part of it is now part of the Target store.

Round1's buildout is reportedly estimated to cost $4.5 million, and they have not said when they expect to open the SF location.