The governor's office and California Highway Patrol have provided another quarterly update on the CHP's efforts to aid Oakland police on the car-theft and sideshow front.

A surge of CHP law-enforcement help came to Oakland back in February, and since then we've been getting regular updates on their arrest rate — with the last one, in August, touting 800 arrests.

There have been over 300 more arrests since then, with the total now at 1,125, and CHP officers have also helped to recover 2,123 stolen vehicles, and seized 110 illegal firearms, just in the last eight months.

The agency says this marks a 57% uptick in arrests for Oakland, and 44% improvement in stolen vehicles recovered.

"California has provided robust investments to support the Oakland community by cracking down on crime and uplifting programs that help prevent it," says Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement. "Our recent work in Oakland should send a strong message that lawlessness and crime will not be tolerated in our state. I thank our CHP officers for their work on the ground to help make the East Bay safer for all its residents."

The Thursday release also touts how the CHP and new technology are helping to crack down on sideshows, which have been a longstanding and growing problem in the East Bay in particular.

On Sunday morning, October 20, at 3:15 am, "a CHP airplane observed a sideshow in progress at the intersection of 98th Avenue and Edes Avenue in Oakland."

CHP aerial support and cameras helped to catch a participant vehicle that tried to flee from officers, and subsequently two individuals were arrested and that vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The CHP also aided in making 14 arrests in connection with a Sunday night sideshow at West Grand Avenue under the 880 overpass, with those individuals all arrested for being spectators at the sideshow.

Oakland had the unfortunate distinction of having the highest homicide, violent crime, and property crime rate of any of California's 10 largest counties last year, and the CHP and governor hope to change that in 2024's stats.