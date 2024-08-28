Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday touted the success of the ongoing "surge" of California Highway Patrol officers doing added law enforcement in Oakland.

It's now been a full year since Newsom first deployed CHP officers to join Oakland police in fighting crime in the city. And we are over six months into a "surge" operation by CHP, which began in early February, focusing on stolen goods, stolen vehicles, DUIs, narcotics transportation, and more.

In a statement Wednesday, Newsom announced that there have been 803 arrests made by CHP officers in the current operation, and 1,641 stolen vehicles have been recovered. Also, CHP officers have seized 81 illegal firearms in Oakland as well.

"Our ongoing presence and the results yielded by the CHP in Oakland demonstrates the state's commitment to prioritizing public safety," Newsom said in the statement. "All Californians should feel safe in their communities, and the state will continue its work to put criminals on notice and families more at ease."

Newsom has been taking a hands-on approach in Oakland and in other cities when it comes to both crime and homelessness, threatening to withhold state funds from cities that fail to swiftly address homeless encampments.

In addition to deploying CHP officers, Caltrans personnel have been deployed statewide to clear encampments off of state property.

The CHP surge in Oakland notably yielded 71 arrests in its first five days, apparently through sting operations. In its first five weeks, the agency touted 168 total arrests and the recovery of 360 stolen vehicles.

As KPIX notes, the governor's office also announced that, thanks to new license-plate readers, CHP officers were able to make an arrest in a July freeway shooting.