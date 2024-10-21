- A car fire Sunday afternoon along I-580 in Castro Valley spread to nearby vegetation and grew to three acres. The fire started along the westbound lanes around 2:45 pm in the area of Eden Canyon and Palomares Road, and forward progress had been stopped about 45 minutes later. [KRON4]
- Around 2,000 San Francisco hotel workers are on strike today seeking better wages and fairer workloads. [KPIX]
- The final evacuation orders from Friday's Keller Fire in Oakland were lifted Sunday evening and several dozen residents returned to their homes. [KTVU]
- The election is 15 days away, folks, and today is the last day to register to vote in California. [KRON4]
- Xitter is abuzz over Elon Musk pledging to give away $1 million per day, via raffle, to people in Pennsylvania who sign a petition, which appears to be illegal election manipulation. [KTVU]
- More than 2,000 people took part in the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimer's at Pier 27 on Saturday. [ABC 7]
- 900 Innes Park, part of India Basin Shoreline Park, which just opened on Saturday, reportedly opened to "rave reviews" from parkgoers. [Chronicle]
- Tonight may be your last chance to see the comet, C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, in the western sky with the naked eye. [Chronicle]