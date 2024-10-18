A vegetation fire in Oakland quickly grew to eight acres Friday afternoon, amid a Bay Area-wide Red Flag warning, and has damaged or is threatening multiple homes in the Caballo Hills neighborhood.

The fire was first reported as a two-alarm blaze in the vicinity of I-580 and Keller Avenue. The Oakland Fire Department subsequently reported that it had grown to become a three-alarm blaze, with multiple structures involved at Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue. At least seven homes have been damaged or destroyed in the fire so far, as ABC 7 reports, and the department posted a video of one home that was actively on fire.

Update 3) Incident has gone to a Third Alarm. Approximately 4 structures involved at this time (Mountain Blvd & Maynard). Approximately 60 firefighters responding. https://t.co/KVW1WDBmvV pic.twitter.com/RAdq6KxaTW — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2024

The fire then appears to have spread to the northeast, and an evacuation order was given for an adjacent neighborhood, in the vicinity of Campus Drive and Crystal Ridge Court.

As of 2:34 pm, the department tweeted that the fire had grown to four alarms, and was burning across eight acres.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Update 4) Evacuation order in place for Campus Drive and Cystal Ridge Ct. No reports of any injuries. https://t.co/EUhciz2WPF — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2024

This is a developing story.